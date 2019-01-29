Eastern Connecticut
State University
These Beloit students were named to the dean’s list for the 2018 semester at this Willimantic, Connecticut, university: Jessica Cruz Martinez, Vania Perez Gordillo, Jose Santiago Cruz and Ivan Santiago-Cruz.
