The Gay Straight Alliance Club and its adviser Kimberlie Woodkey at McNeel Intermediate School in Beloit received awards from Yellow Brick Road, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating awareness and a sense of community or the LGBTQA+ community in Rock County.
The club was named Youth Organization of the Year, and Woodkey received the Yellow Brick Road Leader of the Year award.
“McNeel’s GSA Club was recognized for its ability to keep kids connected during such a period of isolation with COVID-19,” said Yellow Brick Road President Elizabeth Champney in news release. “They are such an example of coming together under many challenges this past year.”