First National Bank and Trust Company promoted Chelsea Ballou to executive vice president, director of bank operations. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the culture of the bank and also for deposit operations, loan servicing, fraud prevention, digital banking and customer support, according to a First National news release.
Ballou has almost 15 years of banking experience and experience in product development and management on a global scale, according to the news release.
Ballou is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking at UW-Madison for a certificate in executive leadership. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing at Lewis University and a master's degree in business administration from Cardinal Stritch University. She also graduated from the American Bankers Association’s School of Bank Marketing and Management and earned the Certified Financial Marketing Professional designation.
Ballou volunteers as vice president of the Nutrition Health Associates of Rock County board. She also serves as president of the education commission at Our Lady of the Assumption School and as a board member of the Beloit Junior Golf Association, according to the release.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.