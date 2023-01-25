First National Bank and Trust Company promoted Chelsea Ballou to executive vice president, director of bank operations. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the culture of the bank and also for deposit operations, loan servicing, fraud prevention, digital banking and customer support, according to a First National news release.

Ballou has almost 15 years of banking experience and experience in product development and management on a global scale, according to the news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you