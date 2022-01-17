UW-Oshkosh

These area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:

Beloit—Peyton Hasse and Presley Hasse.

Edgerton—Madeline Buchholz, Jessica Danks, Kelsey Lien, Lauren Radtke and Carly Rebman.

Elkhorn—Alexandra Trombley and Jordyn Wisniewski.

Evansville—Kataryna Krainyk, Mackenzie Kumm and Breana Sendelbach.

Fontana—Alexandria Demco.

Genoa City—Kyle Freund.

Janesville—Yasmilet, Rylee Fanis, Grace Finn, Rachel Klusmeyer, Allison Peterson, Ericka Pooler, Courtnie Vanderhei, Emily Veium and Melanie Vogt.

Lake Geneva—Hadlei Stanczak.

Milton—Cosette Bergeron.

Orfordville—Hannah Brennan.

Walworth—Kaleigh Baxter.

Whitewater—Hannah Allen, James DuVal and Jazmine Peterson.

