UW-Stevens Point

These local students were named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester:

Albany—Hailey Stefanik, highest honors.

Beloit—Skyler Hutter, honors; Miranda Janke, honors; and Heather Stenberg, high honors.

Brodhead—Jeshua Fraley-Markley, high honors; Erin Nyhus, highest honors; and Karleen Sutherland, honors.

Delavan—Caitlyn Karbash, high honors.

Edgerton—Rhiley Block, highest honors; Mayra Campos-Drews, honors; Kylee Houfe, honors; Matthew Messer, honors; and Johanna Rusch, highest honors.

Elkhorn—Cailin Jacobs, highest honors; Stacia Nowaczyk, high honors; and Bailey Tueting, highest honors.

Evansville—Tyler Rufenacht, high honors.

Genoa City—Kaleb Heim, honors; and Clifford Miller, highest honors.

Janesville—Kindra Buggs, honors; Alexandra Campbell, highest honors; Abbigail Campion, honors; Cortez Clark, honors; Catherine Gage, highest honors; Danielle Heitsman, high honors; Christine Hughes, honors; Bayley Middleton, honors; Kaitlyn North Herden, highest honors; Erin Osborne, highest honors; McKenna Overland, highest honors; Blake Raymer, highest honors; Theodore Rickman, high honors; Gracie Stoikes, honors; Carter Thomas, high honors; and Benjamin Zobel, high honors.

Lake Geneva—Rylyn Donahue, highest honors; Kenna Kramer, highest honors; Kyle May, honors; Sthefanie Padilla, honors; Alfredo Rivera, honors; and Arlene Salmeron, high honors.

Milton—Chloe Garber, highest honors; Lucas Hughes, highest honors; Gerald Lipke, honors; and Ashley Wagner, highest honors.

Walworth—Jenna Fort, highest honors; and Makenzie Lueck, honors.

Whitewater—Grace Black, honors.

Williams Bay—Aidan Sternberg, honors; Natasha Trush, high honors; and Brooke Wellhausen, highest honors.

