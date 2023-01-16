Area students named to SNHU president's list Jan 16, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southern New Hampshire UniversityThese local students were named to the president's list for the fall 2022 semester at this Manchester, New Hampshire, university:Beloit — Melissa Workman, Frank Prinner and Daniel Herro.Darien — Ashley Warner.Edgerton — Tyler Whitehead.Genoa City — Anna Mangiore.Janesville — Michelle Czlapinski and Debra Jones.Milton — David Selgren.Whitewater — Holly Schwaller. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth reopens south-side Janesville urgent care it shut 3 years ago Rock County jail inmates learn to face fear, emotion in new 'Houses of Healing' program Police: Parker High School staff member choked by student, treated at hospital Staffing from scratch: Hy-Vee hiring hundreds of employees for new Janesville store set to open in February Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 Public record for Dec. 21, 2022 Public record for Dec. 20, 2022