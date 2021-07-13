UW-Platteville
These area students were named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester:
Beloit - Austin Beaumont, Doreen Beeler, Samuel Behm, Adrian Joy, Sean McMillan, Hala Ryan and Caleb Wendhausen.
Brodhead - Colleen Johnson, Seth Rosheisen, Brooke Teubert, Bailey Watson and Bobby Wolter.
Clinton - Brenden Taylor and Joseph Wellnitz.
Delavan - Joshua Pickel and Nicole Plenty.
East Troy - Sammie Betley, Faith Buehler and Hannah Williams.
Edgerton - Emma Girling, Alexis Samuelsen and Ryan Tronnes.
Elkhorn - Shelby Fatkowski and Adam Wells.
Genoa City - Heather Police.
Janesville - Michelle Arenas, Kenneth Ballmer, Ryan Coplien, Samantha DuVall, Ross Fitzgerald, Austin Hegle, Adisyn Hoff, Delanie Huntoon, Keegan Jauch, Hunter Kafka, Garrett Leach, Blake McCann, Abigail Miller, Kristine Mumm, Spencer Orley, Rachel Przybyla, Jared Quinn, Dylan Swerig, Adam Welch, Joshua Wellnitz and Jacob Wildes.
Lake Geneva - Michael Cook and Andrew Glass.
Milton - Alexis Boston, Emma McNally, Patrick O'Leary and Nathan Soehner.
Sharon - Yadilet Ocampo.
Whitewater - Autumn Bultman, Allison Heckert and Rachel Mason.
Williams Bay - Mallory Beyers and Hannah Schmidt.