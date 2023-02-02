Area students named to dean's list at UW-Milwaukee Feb 2, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-MilwaukeeThese local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester:Beloit — Parker Breene, Alonzo Cardoso, Madeline Cawkins, Ridhwan Ganiyu, Geneva Helland, CJ Light, Jenna Sarvis and Abby Schroder.Darien — Sophia Roth.Delavan — Hageo Gamez, Jarred Shepard, Kennedy Shepard and Jacob Solis.East Troy — Vincent Beilke, Crystal Chapman, Peyton Hepner, Tara Johnson, Kyle Lehman, Abrielle Partington, Ella Seager, David Shaw and Paige Weimer.Edgerton — Jacob Anderson, William Buchholz, Jose Gonzalez, Connor Masanz, Ruby Schieldt and Tyler Trautner.Elkhorn — Samuel Bosman, Kylie Degner, Madison Ebert, Marissa Erdman, Edith Hernandez Torres, Matison Jakscht, Sean Loughney, Lauren Muetzel, Jaden Nowaczyk, Kailee Ottman, Jacqueline Siedenburg-Sis, Kirsten Siedenburg-Sis, Joseph Stilling, Ethan Tataje, Kassandra Thompson, Sommer Tuescher, Madeline Weinstock, Rebecca Wheeler and Alexis White.Evansville — Hannah Gulledge, Makenzie Halla, Jaxon Miller, Ashley Rudser, Lilia Tregoning and Cedric Werner.Fontana — Ellyn Blakeman.Genoa City — Tyler Deleskiewicz and Conrad Perez.Janesville — Danielle Akey, Macy Attalla, Taylor Brown, Teaghan Christoph, Mackenzie Deuel, Mariah Fenner, Matthew Klinger, Nolan Kluge, Jillian May, Madeline Mccormick, Natalie Olsen, Allison Payson, Jared Rasmussen, Ellie Roach, Kerington Sauser, Molly Schroeder, Alexia Slagle, Nathaniel Stout, Sophia Teubert, Breanna Wagner, Bradley Warda and Nichole Williams.Lake Geneva — Luciana Divito, Jamieson Genrich, Mckenna Kubly, Nicholas Laufenberg, Khushi Patel, Noah Pison, Hannah Sportiello, Ellis Tonozzi and Megan Vavrina.Milton — Alexzander Fiebig and Nathan Samuelsen.Sharon — Jonathan Hernandez and Mitchell Lewis.Walworth — Carter Gosse.Whitewater — Eleanore Treder and Emma Van Daele.Williams Bay — Jonathan D'auria and Arianna Goy. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hy-Vee to open Tuesday with new 4-way stop at Lexington Drive entry Inmate dies at Rock County Jail Victim identified in fatal interstate crash Haunted hunting: Team investigates unexplained sights, sounds at Janesville's Lincoln-Tallman House Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023