St. Norbert College

These area students were named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at this De Pere college:

Beloit—Elizabeth Allen.

Brodhead—Cora Purdue.

Delavan—Hailey Murphy.

East Troy—Sophia Heimos.

Edgerton—Grace Schuman.

Elkhorn—Joseph Amann.

Fontana—Julianna Dunkel.

Janesville—Veronica Duran Pineda, Samuel O'Leary, Baleigh Pajerski and Emma Peterson.

Lake Geneva—Michael Hannon.

