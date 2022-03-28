Milwaukee School of Engineering

These area students were named to the dean's list for the winter 2022 semester at this Milwaukee college:

Beloit—Rees Grave, Jorge Jurado-Garcia, Joshua Kleinschmidt, Benjamin Leisher and Jesus Ramos.

Delavan—Aidan Showalter.

East Troy—Caitlin Hunter and Kyle Nelson.

Edgerton—Paige Bowman.

Elkhorn—Sydney Balboni, Ella Bruce, Nathan Chapman, Tyler Faulkner, Jack Flitcroft, Derek Gauger, Melissa Lin, Gavin Storlie, Alan Van Dyke and Miriam Ward.

Evansville—Nathan Roth.

Fontana—Joshua Navin Delila Payton.

Genoa City—Dakota Cole.

Janesville—Ashlyn Dentremont, Julianna Getka, Sam Keyser and Aydin Ruppe.

Lake Geneva—Benjamin Mason.

Milton—Micah Overley.

Monroe—Anika Einbeck and Aaron Ziolkowski.

Orfordville—Emilio Colunga.

Williams Bay—Angel Carbajal-Castaneda and Carly O'Brien.

