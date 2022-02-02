Winona State University

These local students were named to the dean's list for the 2021 semester at this Winona, Minnesota, university:

Beloit—Mitchell Seager.

Edgerton—Lily Baltes and Melanie Whitmore.

Elkhorn—Elizabeth Gottschalk and Clare Korosec.

Fontana—Ryann Tisdale.

Janesville—Hannah Dunlavy, Savannah Egger, Jessica Filter, Sarah Frank, Ella Karl, Ashley Partello, Maddie Reuter, Morgan Stengel and Brianna Stocks.

Lake Geneva—Madeline Krien and AnnaJo VonSeth.

