Area students named to Bradley University dean's list Jan 12, 2023

Bradley University

These local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at this Peoria, Illinois, university:

Brodhead—Hailey Thomas.
Elkhorn—Brayden Marks and Rachel Gottschalk.
Genoa City—Saige Heelein.
Lake Geneva—Grady Blessing.