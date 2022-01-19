UW-Eau Claire

These are students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:

Albany—Nathaniel Ross.

Beloit—Jennifer Aldama, Camila Hallmann and Jack Sagaitis.

East Troy—Kylie Moker and Justyn Stankevich.

Edgerton—Gabriela de Moya-Cotter, Paige Ninmer and Zoe Thompson.

Elkhorn—Cade Fisher.

Evansville—Brady Deegan.

Genoa City—Emilee Booker and Ashley Rudolph.

Janesville—Megan Anderson, Alexandra Burke, Emma Chellevold, Cole Danielson, Lucas Jessie, Bethany Laatsch, Kaylee Oja, Kailey Persons, Jordyn Schroeder, Avery Shanahan, Lauren Shanks, Faith Tullar and Linnea Wuest.

Lake Geneva—Kristen Guyon and Zachary May.

Milton—Emily Hendrickson, Ashley Riesterer and Atalissa Wells.

Walworth—Nathan McIntyre and Kaitlyn Santeler.

Whitewater—Naomi Allen.

