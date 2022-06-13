UW-Stevens Point

These local students were named to the honor roll for the spring 2022 semester:

Highest Honors

Beloit—Parker Breene and Skyler Hutter.

Edgerton—Michele Nickels.

Elkhorn—Cailin Jacobs and Bailey Tueting.

Genoa City—Clifford Miller.

Janesville—Alexandra Campbell, Cortez Clark, Catherine Gage, Christine Hughes, Bayley Middleton, McKenna Overland, Theodore Rickman, Carter Thomas and Benjamin Zobel.

Lake Geneva—Kenna Kramer.

Milton—Lucas Hughes and Ashley Wagner.

High Honors

Delavan—Caitlyn Karbash.

Edgerton—Rhiley Block, Kylee Houfe, Dominick Reyes and Johanna Rusch.

Evansville—Tyler Rufenacht.

Janesville—Brayden Berberich and Ivana Deremo.

Honors

Brodhead—Jeshua Fraley-Markley and Karleen Sutherland.

Delavan—Jonathan Brunner.

Edgerton—Matthew Messer and Leyla Ninmer.

Elkhorn—Stacia Nowaczyk.

Genoa City—Jeremy Kremser.

Janesville—Kylee Arn, Abbigail Campion and Blake Raymer.

Lake Geneva—Molly Braden.

Milton—Miranda Solem.

Pell Lake—Lucas Darbro.

Walworth—Jenna Fort and Makenzie Lueck.

Williams Bay - Aidan Sternberg, Natasha Trush and Sydney Whitcher.

