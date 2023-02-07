Area students make honor roll at Edgewood College Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edgewood CollegeThese local students were named to the honor roll for the fall 2022 semester at this Madison college:Brodhead — Mariah Wuthrich.Delavan — Raymond Jordan, Andrew Logterman and Alliah North.Edgerton — Kathryn Gunderson and Samantha Kolpek.Evansville — Paige Banks, Alexis Hinkle, Grant Powell and Leslie Rasmussen.Elkhorn — Abigail Cook.Janesville — Emily Austin, Brady Biba, Regan Boehlke, Hannah Brunner, Amanda Carlson, Chase Christiansen, Kevin Espinoza, Michaela Hacker, Marley Hawkins, Alysse Kuglitsch, Taylor Morgan, Claire Rusert and Taylor Salmon.Lake Geneva — Jenna Bearder, Ella Klug and Isabella Vitullo.Milton — Abbey Falk.Monroe — Allie Cline, Haley Jinkerson, Michelle Meyers, Montana Steinmann and Emma Towne. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Shoppers line up early to be first inside new Janesville Hy-Vee Thin ice: Janesville Kiwanis 'Truck on Ice' contest stays on land this year Medical examiner identifies inmate who died on night of drug investigation at jail Federal judge sentences Janesville man for possessing gun as a felon Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Public record for Feb. 7, 2023 Public record for Feb. 6, 2023 Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023