Marquette University

These area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:

Beloit—Lorena Barrales-Flores, Deep Patel and Reema Patel.

East Troy—Olivia Egle.

Edgerton—Cam Heiser.

Elkhorn—Megan Degner, Yamila Hernandez and Camryn Lukenbill.

Janesville—Morgan Christoph, Cameron Davila, Denver Isbell, Grace Schmaling, Hayden Schumann and Caralyne Silha.

Lake Geneva—Molly Denton, Joe Gottinger, Josh Hunter, Chris King and Boiana Pegau.

Milton—Anna Quade.

Whitewater—Emily Marquardt.

