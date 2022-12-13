These local students earned degrees in the fall 2022 semester:
Albany—Brittany Janes, Master of Library and Information Science.
Beloit—Samantha De Forest-Davis, Master of Science; Joy Diaz, Bachelor of Arts; Tavi Riddle, Master of Science; Kashala Watkins, Master of Social Work; and Kaneya Young, Bachelor of Arts.
Clinton—Jennifer Pflieger, Master of Science; and Evan Ruplinger, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Delavan—Melissa Hernandez, Bachelor of Science; Ricardo Huerta, Bachelor of Science; and Cassandra Perez, Master of Science.
East Troy—Julia Fewell, Master of Social Work.
Edgerton—Tyler Trautner, Bachelor of Science.
Elkhorn—Edith Hernandez Torres, Bachelor of Business Administration; Tyler Kellman, Master of Library and Information Science; Katie Olejnik, Master of Science; and Kailee Ottman, Bachelor of Arts.
Evansville—Jessica Erdahl, Master of Science.
Genoa City—Antoni Kozaczuk, Master of Science; and Amanda Meiers, Bachelor of Science.
Janesville—Maria Lynch, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jeneva McMartin, Bachelor of Arts; Jared Mueller, Bachelor of Science; Allison Payson, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Taylor Sitorius, Master of Science.
Lake Geneva—Brian Escobar, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sara Pison, Master of Science; Ellis Tonozzi, Bachelor of Science; and Erin Weston, Master of Science.
Milton—Alexzander Fiebig, Bachelor of Science.
Sharon—Mitchell Lewis, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Whitewater—Marijose Cuellar Meza, Bachelor of Science; Madison Garland, Master of Science; and Hassime Traore, Master of Sustainable Peacebuilding.
