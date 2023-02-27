These area students earned degrees following the fall 2022 semester:
Beloit — Kimberly Huber, Master of Arts; Gisela Sanchez, Bachelor of Science; and Viet Vo, Bachelor of Science.
Delavan — Alyson Flynn, Bachelor of Science, graduated with distinction; and Hector Padilla, Bachelor of Science.
East Troy — Jed Eldred, Bachelor of Arts; and Evan Robran, Bachelor of Science.
Edgerton — Tyler Bavery, Bachelor of Science; and Jeffrey Deal, Bachelor of Science.
Elkhorn — Cade Fink, Bachelor of Science; William Lauderdale, Bachelor of Science; and Ana Tinder, Bachelor of Arts.
Evansville — Mckenzie Baumberger, Master of Science; Matthew Dudzic, Bachelor of Science; Druw Gassman, Bachelor of Arts; and Kellan Sunness, Bachelor of Science.
Fontana — Christian Karabas, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Alex Laing, Bachelor of Science, graduated with distinction.
Genoa City — Devin Wood, Master of Arts.
Janesville — Evan Bitter, Bachelor of Business Administration; Saul Brodkey, Bachelor of Science; Grace Clasen, Bachelor of Science, graduated with distinction; Kara Genin, Master of Science; Tanner Geske, Bachelor of Science; and Joe Hughes, Master of Physician Assistant Studies.
Lake Geneva — Maureen Clifford, Bachelor of Science; and Nathan Khomutov, Bachelor of Business Administration, graduated with distinction.
Milton — Cole Gransee, Bachelor of Science; and Kathrine Stewart, Bachelor of Arts.
Whitewater — Yuan Chen, Master of Science.
Williams Bay — Jackson Boggs, Bachelor of Science; and Sophia Sanchez, Bachelor of Science.
