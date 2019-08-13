Agrace Thrift Store in Janesville has earned “dementia-friendly” status from the Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Staff and volunteers at the store received dementia-friendly community training from Karen Wheelock, Agrace volunteer coordinator and certified dementia practitioner. Staff learned to recognize challenges people with dementia face and how to adjust customer service to help those with memory issues.
“This training raises awareness about the prevalence of dementia in our community and creates a welcoming atmosphere where visitors with dementia are treated with dignity and respect,” Wheelock said in a news release.