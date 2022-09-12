Milton School District officials are nudging the school board to consider conducting another facility study on buildings.
During a Sept. 12 board meeting, Superintendent Rich Dahman urged members to consider doing that as the district looks to finalize the last piece of a revision to its mission statement later this month.
The district’s last facilities study was conducted in 2015 by Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA). It outlined dozens of areas where the district should consider repairs to or replacement of aging school sites.
“There’s decent value in working with PRA to conduct another facility study so that we can plan for the future and make sure that the investment that our taxpayers have made in our facilities, that we’re good stewards of our facilities and that we’re planning what our long-term needs are going to be for our facilities,” he said.
The board took no action on the strategic planning. It anticipates approving a set of action steps for the mission’s fifth and final pillar, operations and facilities, at its Sept. 26 meeting. Draft action steps were not published as part of the Sept. 12 agenda.
Last month, the board tweaked the district’s mission statement to add action steps to four out of five of core values. The revisions come as administrators look to develop multiyear, districtwide goals, an August memo from Dahman to the school board stated.
“Once these district goals are set, they will be used by each school’s leadership teams to develop their school-wide goals for the coming year,” the memo stated.
The district last adopted a mission statement in 2018.
The adopted revision document switched most of the mission statement goals from high-level concepts—such as “empower all students to maximize education experiences” and “promote a healthy culture”—to defined actions such as meeting the graduate profile framework and implementing student social-emotional learning screener by certain dates.
District voters approved a $59.9 million facilities referendum in 2019 after three years and two prior failed attempts starting in 2016 following the facilities survey. The approved referendum dollars paid for additions and renovations to most schools in the district including a new high school pool and upgraded technical education areas.
