Less than a year and a half after opening, the Milton Dairy Queen is set to fall under new ownership.
The restaurant, located at 1167 Gateway Drive on the city’s southeast side, is expected to be sold to Jay Maa Umiya, LLC, which owns a Dairy Queen in Fond du Lac.
Milton resident Mike McKenna, who described himself as a fan of the Dairy Queen brand in a story from the Milton Courier, opened the restaurant in March 2021 under company Capital Asset Investments, LLC.
McKenna did not return calls from The Gazette asking for comment on the sale.
As part of the sale, Jay Maa Umiya, LLC will need to accept the transfer of a taxpayer funding agreement from the city originally signed by developers. As a part of the agreement, the Dairy Queen is required to generate no less than $8,750 in annual property taxes for its first decade of operation; the contract transfer would require the new owners to maintain the restaurant to meet those conditions.
The Milton Common Council approved a resolution at its Tuesday, June 7, meeting authorizing the transfer of the development agreement, which Jay Maa Umiya has yet to sign, city clerk staff told the Gazette on June 9.
