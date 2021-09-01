Sorry, an error occurred.
WHITEWATER
Masks are now required of anyone—vaccinated or not—inside city of Whitewater buildings, the city announced Wednesday.
This includes those attending public meetings, where “reasonable efforts will be made to maintain physical distancing,” according to a news release.
Remote participation of meetings will be made available.
City employees also are required to wear masks in public or common areas within city facilities. Employees are not required to wear masks while working outdoors.
For more information, visit whitewater-wi.gov/502/COVID-19-Community-Updates or call 262-473-1398.
