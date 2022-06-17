MADISON
An Illinois man who schemed with a former Mercyhealth executive to defraud the health care system out of more than $2 million was sentenced Friday in federal court to a year and a day in prison.
Ryan Weckerly, 48, of Sycamore, Ill. engaged in a kickback scheme at the direction of Barbara Bortner, Mercyhealth’s then vice president of marketing, in which he submitted inflated invoices for his firm’s marketing work for Mercyhealth.
Weckerly, who owned Morningstar Media Group, began paying Bortner kickbacks out of his company’s profits. However, Bortner began demanding more money from Weckerly as a condition of doing business with the company, and the inflated invoices became larger to satisfy her, said District Judge William Conley.
Conley sentenced Bortner in May to 3.5 years in prison, which she began serving at a federal prison in Connecticut.
Between February 2015 and September 2020, Weckerly wrote 113 checks to to Bortner in excess of $2 million and made cash payments in excess of $1 million to Bortner, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner said during Weckerly’s plea hearing in November.
The checks were deposited in a Milton bank account that Bortner controlled, Wegner said.
Weckerly’s business relationship with Mercyhealth dated back 12 years, said Todd Anderson, Mercyhealth’s chief financial officer. During the first several years Weckerly billed Mercyhealth $500,000 to $700,000 annually which grew to $3.5 million annually between 2015 and 2021, Anderson said.
Conley interrupted Anderson to say that Mercyhealth employs executives at high annual salaries and hoped that it now has better internal controls to detect fraudulent billing.
Anderson replied that the checks in question were often in $10,000 range, below the threshold that would receive higher-level scrutiny.
Conley went on to say to Mercyhealth grew large and quick in the recent past, as part of the “medical industrial complex,” probably faster than its internal controls could keep up with.
Anderson responded that Mercyhealth has strong internal controls in place.
The kickback scheme has been widely reported, included on the IRS’ and US Attorney’s websites, said Anderson, and has damaged Mercyhealth’s reputation and public trust at a time when the country has been coping with a pandemic.
In addition to the money loss in the Bortner-Weckerly scheme, Mercyhealth has spent more than $150,000 in legal, audit and public relation expenses, plus hours of staff time, Anderson said.
Neither Mercyhealth nor Weckerly knows the amount of overbilling involved in the kickback scheme because Bortner wanted to keep hidden the actual underlying billing amounts for Morningstar’s services, said Weckerly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg.
While Conley made Bortner and Weckerly jointly responsible for repaying Mercyhealth $2.42 million in restitution, he set a Sept. 2 hearing to settle disputed attorney fees and other unresolved financial issues.
Weckerly has paid the IRS in excess of $30,000, the tax loss his fraudulent scheme created.
Conley imposed a lesser sentence on Weckerly than Bortner, finding that Bortner pressured Weckerly into the scheme threatening to entirely cut him off from what had become his largest customer. Also, despite Mercyhealth’s assertions to the contrary, Weckerly didn’t individually profit from the scheme like Bortner did, Conley said.
Weckerly apologized to all he “harmed” in the scheme and should have said “no” when Bortner suggested the kickback scheme, he said. However, Conley cut him off when Weckerly began talking about the impact his being in prison would have on caring for his autistic son.
“That’s important but I have other factors to consider. You picked the wrong forum to present this. It can’t be the focus of sentencing today,” the judge said.
Conley did delay Weckerly prison report date until Oct. 5 to ease the son’s transition to the new school year.
After his prison term, Weckerly will be on three years’ supervised release of which the first six months will be in home confinement. When Greenberg asked if the home confinement could be served before the prison term, Conley sharply refused.
“Do you want 18 months in prison? Because that’s what I started at,” he said.