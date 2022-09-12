When Kirby and Tonya Bivans started growing lavender on their farm in Allens Grove to address a mosquito problem, they weren’t thinking about starting a business. The couple would walk their young daughter to the bus stop in a cloud of mosquitoes and just wanted to try to change that.

“We started reading up on some types of plants and things we can plant around to help mitigate that a little bit,” Kirby Bivans recalls. “Lavender was something we both liked anyways. We started off with just a few plants and did not really know what we were dealing with. A couple years later that four turned into 4,000.”

