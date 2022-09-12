Old School Farmstead owner Kirby Bivans takes a cutting from one the family’s lavender rows while out in a field containing multiple varieties behind their home recently in Allen’s Grove. In addition to selling the plant, Old School Farmstead creates and sells a variety of lavender items including lip balm, candles, soaps, extract and simple syrup.
After cutting some lavender, Old School Farmstead owner Kirby Bivans examines his Flow Hive, a beehive designed to allow honey to be extracted simply by turning a knob. The hive is positioned nearby their lavender fields.
After cutting some lavender, Old School Farmstead owner Kirby Bivans extracts honey from his Flow Hive, a beehive designed to allow honey to be extracted simply by turning a knob. The hive is positioned nearby their lavender fields.
When Kirby and Tonya Bivans started growing lavender on their farm in Allens Grove to address a mosquito problem, they weren’t thinking about starting a business. The couple would walk their young daughter to the bus stop in a cloud of mosquitoes and just wanted to try to change that.
“We started reading up on some types of plants and things we can plant around to help mitigate that a little bit,” Kirby Bivans recalls. “Lavender was something we both liked anyways. We started off with just a few plants and did not really know what we were dealing with. A couple years later that four turned into 4,000.”
The couple decided to buy more land behind their property to expand and grow more lavender. They did not envision becoming farmers, it just naturally evolved into a lavender-based business they call Old School Farmstead Lavender Field & Emporium.
The “Old School Farmstead” is named after their house which used to be an old school.
The Bivans quickly realized that growing lavender isn’t simple. After their first harvest, the unexpectedly found themselves with 4,000 plants. Most of the lavender was from bare root plants.
“Those bare root plants were already one year old before we got them and they were in winter dormancy, extremely labor intensive to plant those and not a very high success rate in large quantities which we learned right so we probably won’t be doing that again,” Bivans said.
Last year’s Corn Fest in Elkhorn was the first pop-up market the couple went to with some of their products, including dried and fresh bundles of lavender, and their homemade lavender syrup. This past year, 2022, has been a busy season as they’ve participated in many nearby markets, up to 3 or 4 a week, including Oktoberfest, Janesville Farmers Market, and other local markets.
“We developed a following of some customers transferred over into the summer market and what not,” Bivans said. “You see a lot of them on a regular basis and they have their favorite things.”
Old School Homestead has about nine different varieties of lavender. Some are better for bundles than others, Bivans explained. All have different tastes and smells.
“You’ll have them through your essential oils, there’s differences between all of them, most of what you see commercially,” he said. “There’s a lot of fake stuff out there or diluted things,” he also warned.
The Bivans explained that English lavender has a sweeter smell and more medicinal properties in the plant than other varities. The couple’s favorite lavender plant for long stem dried bundles is a variety called phenomenal. There’s also a patented variety called sensational they use to make their syrups.
On their farm, the couple cultivate rows of lavender about 300 feet long, with about 100 plants per row.
“Once you dry them, you can get the buds off the stems and the sifting process basically and kind of clean them up and then you can cook with them. Some people will chop them up real fine when they’re fresh. We don’t personally but it’s not unheard of,” Bivans said.
The Bivans hope to expand their farm to a 10 acres. They are part of the United States Lavender Growers Association and talk with people in that community for advice on expanding their crop.
Old School Farmstead sells a wide variety of products on their website including candles, simple syrup, dried and fresh bundles, soaps, sugar scrubs, toilet spray and more.
The couple recently won second place at the Wisconsin State Fair for their simple syrup in the “Mix It Up” category. They hope to expand more and add a small store on their property where they can sell their products. Tonya adds she wants it to look like an “old-time general store.”