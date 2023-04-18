JANESVILLE — Days after a Rock County Board supervisor attempted to remove from a meeting agenda a proclamation supporting an upcoming Stand Against Racism Week, organizers say two related local events will go on.
The YWCA will hold its annual Stand Against Racism event on April 20 in Janesville and on April 27 in Beloit.
The county board last Thursday voted to declare the week in-between those two dates as Stand Against Racism Week after County Board Member Mike Zoril attempted to remove from consideration and then to amend an agenda item that proclaimed those days as Stand Against Racism Week.
Zoril said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he voted against the resolution ultimately adopted by the county board because the YWCA is “pushing anti-white objectives in the form of DEI training and the language of the resolution refers to their mission as ‘praiseworthy’ while also calling our community structurally racist.”
Zoril posted the statement two days after after his motion to amend the agenda item was followed by five county board members walking out of Thursday’s meeting. The motion failed when no one seconded it.
In a Gazette article on Friday, Zoril said YWCA training provided toward Black and Asian Americans “seems to provide human resources for specific racial and ethnic groups, which may not give the impression it’s not inclusive to all groups, specifically white employees. This could be seen as discriminatory and could incite a hostile work environment.”
Zoril later claimed that the YWCA promotes Critical Race Theory, which he said “perpetuates racism.”
County Supervisors Genia Stevens, a Black woman, told The gazette in a follow-up interview that she walked out because she didn’t want to say something inappropriate and needed to step out and take a few breaths.
She later said that she wanted to offer a statement.
She said that when Zoril “implied that the Stand Against Racism Week proclamation would infringe upon the rights of white people, incite violence and cause harm to others and create new forms of discrimination while attempting to address existing ones,” he should think about what he has said in the past.
“When Mr. Zoril makes statements on the County Board floor that many people consider blatantly racist, he is often reminded that he had to resign from the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission after saying ‘all Black voters are stupid,’” she said “Mr Zoril’s comments during the April 13 County Board meeting reminds us all that his behavior then and now are very indicative of who he is.”
YWCA’s Racial Justice Director Amiee Leavy said in an email that “Mr. Zoril’s comments have no impact on either of our Stand Against Racism events,” and that in her three years working with the YWCA “no one has publicly opposed any part of a Stand Against Racism proclamation or resolution.”
The Gazette reached out to Zoril for comment.
“I support the event. I do not support calling the YWCA ‘praiseworthy’ or calling our community ‘structurally racist’ as referred to in the resolution. Had that language been removed, I would have voted yes,” he responded.
Stand Against Racism is an annual event that provides communities with an opportunity to stand together to educate, advocate and and promote racial equality.
This year’s theme is “Advancing Justice: Ensuring Equity for All.” There are events both in Janesville and Beloit where speakers will share stories of how the community can help to advance justice and equality for everyone.
The Janesville event will be held at the Lower Courthouse Amphitheater, 51 S. Main St., from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Heidi Deinger, executive director of the YWCA of Rock County, will be the keynote speaker.
The Beloit event will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park, on South Riverside Dr. Beloit City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos will be the keynote speaker.
If there is inclement weather the Janesville event will move to the Rock County Courthouse second floor conference room and the Beloit event will move to Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive.
Leavy said the two events will be part rally and educational and part community building. After the speakers have concluded and attendees say the pledge to stand against racism they’ll be encouraged to talk and ask each other questions. It’s also a call to action.
The intent will be for attendees to connect with other people and organizations who are continuing to educate on racial inequality and justice.
Leavy said such events are necessary to keep moving forward.
“We are focused on not turning the clock backwards but continuing to move towards a more inclusive future,” Leavy said.
Stevens said that this year more than ever local residents should participate.
She be attending both of the events.
“I highly encourage anyone who says they stand against racism to make sure they go,” Stevens said. “Anyone who considers themselves and ally to Black people in the community, you should be there to”
“It is time to stand against racism and it is time to stand against Mike Zoril’s racist comments that he often makes in a public forum especially at county board meetings,” Stevens said.
She added specifically that people who live in the district Zoril represents on the county board should be making it a priority to attend if they do not support his comments.
Other local organizations have in recent days released statements in support of the YWCA and Stand Against Racism Week.
Marc Perry, executive director of Community Action of both Rock and Walworth County, in a press release said those organizations align themselves with the YWCA and encouraged others to take a stand and “start speaking up and speaking out,” about racial injustice.
“It continues to be incredibly unfortunate that in a state that has the worst racial disparity outcomes in the entire nation and in a community that has a long and checkered history of racial discrimination, that some in our community try to mask their biases and their bigotry with coded language and incredibly uninformed claims of Critical Race Theory,” Perry’s message said.
“We appreciate those serving on the Rock County Board that stood against racism,” last week, the message continued. “The fact that it was even necessary, is deplorable. The message that the actions of some sends to BIPOC individuals in this community is that we are still not fully welcomed or accepted.”
“As a proud partner of YWCA Rock County, Community Action, Inc. stands in lock step with the ongoing battle to combat systemic racism, educate people regarding individual bias and bigotry, and the difficult work of eliminating racial and cultural disparities. On behalf of the Board, staff, and volunteers of Community Action, our heartfelt thanks to the YWCA for their strong and unwavering ‘Stand Against Racism.’ It is our hope that others who feel the same way will decide to start using their voices.”