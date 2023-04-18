Stand Against Racism
A Stand Against Racism event in Janesville in 2016.

 FILE PHOTOS

JANESVILLE — Days after a Rock County Board supervisor attempted to remove from a meeting agenda a proclamation supporting an upcoming Stand Against Racism Week, organizers say two related local events will go on.

The YWCA will hold its annual Stand Against Racism event on April 20 in Janesville and on April 27 in Beloit.

