What steps can be taken to address systemic racism? How durable is the commitment to bring about racial justice? Who among us is being ignored, sidelined or otherwise left out of the movement to promote these causes?
These are some of the questions to be addressed during Monday’s “Courageous Conversations” virtual discussion.
In partnership with Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties and Diversity Action Team of Rock County, the YWCA is co-hosting the monthly event at 5:30 p.m.
Drawing from Saturday’s virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration, leaders from the three community organizations, along with residents across Rock County who want to participate, will discuss the theme “You Can’t Have Allyship, Without Relationship.”
According to Diversity Action Team board member Neil Deupree, the goal of this month’s meeting is promoting “allies in the work of antiracism and social justice.”
In order to effectively advocate for underrepresented populations in Rock County, Deupree stressed the need to communicate with the community.
“It starts with relationships with people who are often marginalized,” Deupree said. “We can think of ways to connect in friendship — then put our thoughts into action.”
Toward the end of the meeting, a 30-minute unmoderated period of discussion allows participants to speak freely on issues pertaining to race and racial justice.
According to a news release, those in attendance are encouraged to follow the group’s four expectations: “Stay engaged, experience discomfort, speak 'your truth' and accept nonclosure.”
Those interested in joining Monday night’s discussion may go to the YWCA Rock County Facebook site to find the registration link, or directly through the Zoom link at bit.ly/3nywTW2.
