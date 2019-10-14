JANESVILLE

The YWCA Rock County will hold a candlelight vigil in Janesville this month to support domestic violence survivors and remember those who have died.

The event, part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Olde Towne Mall, 20 S. Main St., Janesville.

Three of the state’s 47 domestic violence fatalities in 2018 occurred in Rock and Walworth counties, according to the Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report. Walworth County also reported two more homicides in 2019 that had domestic violence as a suspected cause.

The total state figure, which includes both victim and perpetrator deaths (such as from murder-suicides), is down from previous years.

Last year marked the first time since the report started tracking this statistic that more domestic violence homicides occurred in rural areas—about 54%—than in urban areas.

In a news release Monday, the YWCA Rock County said its emergency shelter and transitional living programs “oftentimes operate at capacity.”

Additionally, YWCA CARE House advocates did 183 forensic child interviews, some of which involved children who were victims of physical or sexual abuse.

“The statistics we shared are a stark reminder that domestic violence happens in our communities,” the release states.

Staff and survivors will be able to share their stories at the vigil, which will include a moment of silence and a walk through downtown Janesville.