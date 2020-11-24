JANESVILLE
People who are fleeing domestic violence often don’t have time to grab essentials.
Things such as birth certificates, toothbrushes and coats can get left behind as someone escapes a dangerous situation, said Jessi Luepnitz, program director of crisis services at YWCA Rock County.
Every winter, the YWCA searches the community for donated coats and winter garments to help clothe the families it serves. This year, the organization will get extra help through a recently expanded Coats for Hope program.
Coats for Hope was started in northern Illinois by then sixth-grader Victoria Kuzlik and her father, Robert Kuzlik, who had been victims of domestic violence and were helped by the YWCA of Sterling, Illinois.
This is the program’s sixth year, and organizers chose to expand into southern Wisconsin by including the YWCA Rock County and the Association for the Prevention of Family Violence in Elkhorn, according to a news release.
Winter tends to sneak up on people who are living at the YWCA shelter or receiving its services, especially those who arrived in late summer or fall and did not bring any winter clothes, Luepnitz said.
The average stay for shelter guests is 45 to 60 days, but some people have had to stay longer because of challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, Luepnitz said.
That means dozens of people might need coats this year, she said.
The YWCA Rock County has not participated in coat drives before; it usually reaches out to the public for coats and winter garments in fall, Luepnitz said.
Coats for Hope will collect coats, winter items and money to buy coats and other garments. The YWCA will tell Coats for Hope what it needs, and the organization will provide it, Luepnitz said.
The YWCA has had to limit clothing donations during the pandemic because it doesn’t have the resources to wash the clothes and other items before distribution.
Support from Coats for Hope will make a significant impact on the people the YWCA serves, Luepnitz said.
Coats for Hope aims to collect 3,000 winter items and raise $25,000, according to the release.
Donations will be accepted through the first week of January.