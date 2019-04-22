01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Buy Now
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

The YWCA Rock County is hosting two Stand Against Racism events in Janesville on Thursday.

The events are part of the national organization’s campaign, which has the theme of “No Hate. No Fear. Immigrant Justice is Racial Justice,” according to a news release from the local YWCA.

One Janesville event will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. on the steps of the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St. At the same time, the group will also hold an event at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Beloit’s Riverside Park, 1240 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.

Janesville speakers who will discuss their immigration stories include Parker High School student Heydi Medrano Ramos, Alejandra Godina-Guajardo and Dr. Joy Ngobi, the release states.

The third event—and the second in Janesville—will be for staff and students from Preschool 4 Janesville. It runs from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA Rock County Child Care Center, 1735 S. Washington St.

Lisa Peternel of the YWCA will lead the youth version of Stand Against Racism, according to the release.

Local municipal governments have recognized Thursday at Stand Against Racism Day in Rock County, the release states.

Eliminating racism is part of the YWCA’s mission.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.