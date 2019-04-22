JANESVILLE

The YWCA Rock County is hosting two Stand Against Racism events in Janesville on Thursday.

The events are part of the national organization’s campaign, which has the theme of “No Hate. No Fear. Immigrant Justice is Racial Justice,” according to a news release from the local YWCA.

One Janesville event will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. on the steps of the Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St. At the same time, the group will also hold an event at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Beloit’s Riverside Park, 1240 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.

Janesville speakers who will discuss their immigration stories include Parker High School student Heydi Medrano Ramos, Alejandra Godina-Guajardo and Dr. Joy Ngobi, the release states.

The third event—and the second in Janesville—will be for staff and students from Preschool 4 Janesville. It runs from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA Rock County Child Care Center, 1735 S. Washington St.

Lisa Peternel of the YWCA will lead the youth version of Stand Against Racism, according to the release.

Local municipal governments have recognized Thursday at Stand Against Racism Day in Rock County, the release states.

Eliminating racism is part of the YWCA’s mission.