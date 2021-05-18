JANESVILLE
YWCA Rock County on Tuesday announced its winners of the 46th annual Women of Distinction awards.
The winners are:
- Lanatasha Bell, incoming equity manager for Rock County Human Services.
- Robin Bye, student data coordinator for the School District of Beloit.
- Jennie Krajeck, sales account executive for Lamar Outdoor Advertising.
- Rosamaria Laursen, instructional leadership biliteracy coordinator for the School District of Beloit.
- Tess Nguyen, owner and writer of Janesville Area Stories.
- Genia Stevens, owner of Belwah Media and founder and executive director for Rock County Jumpstart.
“Leader, role model, charitable, community-focused,” the YWCA news release states. “These are all words that describe the 2021 class of YWCA Rock County’s Women of Distinction.”
The winners will be honored Aug. 12 at the Celtic House at the Glen Erin Golf Club during a gala that will raise money for the YWCA’s transitions program. Tickets are $60 and available online.
“We are fortunate to have so many amazing women in Rock County and the women selected this year are no exception,” Angela Moore, executive director of the local YWCA, said in the release. “These women are making a difference in their communities and are trailblazers in their profession. We are extremely proud of them.”