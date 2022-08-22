YWCA Rock County’s newest leader is coming back to where her career in Wisconsin began.
Heidi Deininger will lead the nonprofit organization as its executive director starting Aug. 22, according to a news release. Deininger has spent much of her career in the nonprofit sector and was most recently the chief operating officer for Goodman Community Center in Madison.
In the release, Deininger said coming back to work in Rock County brings her career full circle.
She worked as the associate executive director of YMCA of Northern Rock County in the early 2000s. More recently, she was executive director of the YMCAs in Dane County and metropolitan Chicago.
“It’s surreal to now work for the YWCA in Rock County because I found so much support from the YWCA,” Deininger said.
Deininger will succeed Angela Moore, who retired in June after suffering long-term symptoms from COVID-19.
Deininger said her ties to the YWCA are, in fact, life-long.
“I spent most of my afternoons as a young child at the YWCA in downtown Honolulu where I learned to swim, cook, sew, knit and crochet.”
Deininger is starting the role just two months shy from the YWCA’s announcement of its search.
YWCA Rock County Board President Kelly Eickstead said in the release that the board is “thrilled” for Deininger to take the reins.
“She brings experience, enthusiasm and great leadership to our organization,” Eickstead said. “We feel very lucky to have her lead our team.”
