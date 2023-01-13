For her work as a therapist at the Rock County Youth Services Center and through her own private counseling practice, YWCA Rock County selected Krystal deLeón Judah as this year’s winner of its Racial Justice Award.
At the youth services center, she offers individual, group and family therapy for mainly boys between the ages of 12 and 17 as part of the county’s ACTIONS program. She said her goal is to help participants make changes in their lives so they don’t spend their lives in correctional systems.
She said she got her professional start as a volunteer coordinator and as a legal advocate for YWCA Rock County.
“When I took that role as legal advocate, I kept seeing different needs for victims and women, and that really inspired me to go to law school,” she said. The Beloit native said she strives to use her knowledge, skills and experience to help people in her community. She said she benefited from her education and from being in a community with a lot of great leaders.
“Being able to give back to the same community that raised me has been very rewarding,” she said. “My purpose is to not take for granted my privilege and opportunities and to share that gift with the world.”
Natalie Marino, a youth prevention specialist for Youth2Youth 4 Change, nominated Judah for the award because of how Judah’s work helps the community.
“Everything that Krystal is involved with helps to improve people’s lives. She is breaking so many barriers for people in our community,” Marino said in a news release.
In addition to her work as a full-time counselor for the county, she runs her own private practice, Krystal Judah Counseling, where she says she tries to create a space where she can offer personalized counseling that promotes healing. Judah also works with Holistic Counseling Services, where she works with women and older adults in the Beloit community, and at Beloit College’s Health and Wellness Center for the past four years to provide counseling services to students.
YWCA Rock County gives its Racial Justice Award to recognize people who are actively trying to eliminate racism and promote racial equality. Award winners are committed to promoting peace by participating in different roles of activism or taking on roles of leadership.
Amiee Leavy, YWCA Rock County’s racial justice director who is part of the committee that chooses the award winners, said Judah’s commitment to advocacy and service to her community and marginalized communities are just some of the reasons why she was chosen for the honor.
In addition to her professional work, Judah also recently became a doula who works in Rock and Dane counties. She received her doula training in Madison and received a grant to make her services available to people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them.
She said she works with the Rock County Public Health Department to improve birth outcomes and reduce disparities in birth outcomes among Rock County residents by providing advocacy and emotional help to the women she works with to make sure they are able to have safe deliveries and healthy babies.
Judah has a bachelor’s degree in communication from UW-Oshkosh, a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling with a focus on trauma treatment and alcohol and other drugs, and a law degree from Northern Illinois University.
She will receive her award during YWCA Rock County’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blackhawk Technical College between Janesville and Beloit.
