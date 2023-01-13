01STOCK_YWCA

For her work as a therapist at the Rock County Youth Services Center and through her own private counseling practice, YWCA Rock County selected Krystal deLeón Judah as this year’s winner of its Racial Justice Award.

At the youth services center, she offers individual, group and family therapy for mainly boys between the ages of 12 and 17 as part of the county’s ACTIONS program. She said her goal is to help participants make changes in their lives so they don’t spend their lives in correctional systems.

