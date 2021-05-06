JANESVILLE
YWCA Rock County is creating a comprehensive report on racism in the county using data and interviews to get a better understanding of local disparities in health care, education, child welfare and juvenile justice.
Amiee Leavy, the group’s racial justice director, said the Race to Equity report will be shared at the virtual Racial Justice Conference on Nov. 4.
Leavy said she is responsible for the qualitative interviews while Kids Forward, a Madison-based group formerly known as the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families, is handling the data side of the report.
Dane County had its own Race to Equity report come out in 2013. It documented substantial disparities in employment, poverty, education and more.
Leavy said she knows everyone is not as tuned into social justice work as she is. This report could get those people up to speed.
“I get it. People are busy. They have lives and children and jobs and all of that,” she said. “This is an important way to make our community aware of what the disparities are.
“We really believe that once people have a clear picture of the disparities in Rock County, their next question is going to be, ‘What can I do to help?’” she continued. “And the great thing is that there’s not one answer. Everyone can find a piece of this.”
Primarily since last summer, Leavy said she has interviewed about 25 people from various organizations and businesses. She is also expecting some help from interns this summer, when they’re hoping to wrap up that part of the project before writing the report in the fall.
Leavy said the interviews usually last between 45 and 75 minutes and include the same five questions. She then types up her notes and shares them with the interview subject to see if they want to make any corrections or share more context.
So far, she said she has been impressed by the “transparency” she has been seeing. In part, that’s because what is said won’t be publicly tied to the person who said it.
The report might say something similar to “a concern that we heard from the educational sector,” instead of the specific person or agency, she said.
“There is a layer of anonymity,” she said.
This week, she said she got an email in response to her notes saying they were accurate but also asking who would see the remarks.
Attaching names, she said, wouldn’t have been as productive because “it’s just human nature. People are going to put up walls, and they’re not going to give me this information.”
Leavy said she does not want this report to be about naming and shaming one agency or another. Parts of the report might not be about one’s specific agency, but she hopes anyone reading it can find goals to work on and disparities to address.
The report could empower people to ask questions of their city council, join local committees or reach out to their local school board, she said.
“It’s about involvement,” she said. “It’s also about us holding each other accountable as a community.”