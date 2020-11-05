JANESVILLE
James Loewen visited his hometown of Decatur, Illinois, almost 20 years ago to headline a writers conference.
The author of the best-selling book “Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong” mentioned that he was doing research on U.S. cities that were intentionally white.
He invited people to tell him about these “sundown towns.”
To his amazement, they told him stories about every community around Decatur.
Since then, Loewen has realized that intentional sundown cities were everywhere in the Midwest, including Janesville.
They were communities that for decades—either formally or informally—kept out Black Americans or other groups. Some marked their city limits with signs warning Black people: “Don’t let the sun go down on you in our town.”
Loewen will talk about sundown towns during a workshop and give the morning keynote address at the sixth annual Racial Justice Conference organized by the YWCA Rock County.
The all-day event will be virtual via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 12.
“Janesville does have African-American residents, but historically the perception has been that Janesville is white, and Beloit is Black,” Loewen said. “I’ve come upon so many bits of evidence, especially from African Americans, that Janesville was a sundown town that I think it likely was.”
In Rock County, the city of Evansville and the towns of Clinton, Milton and Plymouth also were sundown towns, according to an article by the Rock County Historical Society.
The Midwest had more sundown communities than anywhere in the United States, and Loewen estimates that some 10,000 existed in the United States by their peak in 1970.
Some cities kept nonwhite residents out with signs. Some threatened violence. Some, like Janesville, used restrictive covenants against minorities in the bylaws of city subdivisions as late as the 1960s.
“Even in this era of mixed messages about race, almost no one is willing to defend sundown towns today,” Loewen said. “But they still exist.”
In addition to Loewen, other conference speakers include Alex Gee, lead pastor of Fountain of Life Covenant Church in Madison.
The topic of his afternoon keynote address is “Moving Backwards in a State Whose Motto is Forward: Understanding Wisconsin’s Dismal Racial Disparities.”
Almost 30 years ago, Gee pioneered the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, a Madison nonprofit that develops and mobilizes Black leaders to become partners in transforming the community.
When the YWCA began the racial justice conference in 2015, it did not know if anyone would attend.
“We sold out the first year and every year thereafter,” said Angela Moore, executive director.
In the past, the conference was limited to 250 people because of the venue size.
This year, there is no limit on the number of participants because the event is virtual. More than 600 people already have signed up.
“We are so pleased that many people will hear the message of racial justice by participating in our conference,” Moore said.
The goal of the conference is to "engage, educate and empower those who attend to find ways to eliminate racism,” organizers said. The local YWCA is part of a national movement of more than 200 YWCAs working to eliminate racism.
Moore is optimistic about the future of racial justice.
The Black Lives Matter movement and incidents involving police violence and Black people have increased awareness about racial justice, Moore said.
“So many people were out expressing their feelings and protesting,” Moore said. “We haven’t seen that since the 1960s. It was so exciting to see people of all colors, genders, races and all ages expressing their views about racial justice.”
Amiee Leavy, the YWCA’s racial justice director, said the conference takes on added importance this year.
“The murder of George Floyd and the world’s response to it has shifted the way many of us perceive racial justice,” Leavy said. “The twin pandemics of racial injustice and COVID-19, with its disproportionate negative impact on communities of color, have left our community searching for opportunities to effect positive change.”
The YWCA Rock County has experienced an increase in requests for racial justice trainings, she said, adding: “It is more important than ever to participate in challenging conversations.”
