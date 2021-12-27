Once a month, YWCA of Rock County hosts a discussion centered on racial and social justice issues affecting county residents of all demographic groups.
Dubbed “Courageous Conversations,” these roundtable meetings feature community leaders who strive to make a difference.
Amiee Leavy, the organization’s racial justice program director, highlighted during Monday’s conversation the work of groups such as Allies of Native Nations, Good Trouble Beloit, Community Action and Diversity Action Team.
The purpose of the talks, Leavy said, is to not only share progress made by each group but to also raise awareness.
“We are hoping that hearing stories about how people are engaging in racial and social justice will inspire others to do more,” she said.
Neil Deupree, former pastor at First Christian Church in Janesville, told The Gazette merely bringing up the topic of race is “courageous,” especially among those who might otherwise avoid such conversations.
“Sometimes, people are reluctant to talk about it for fear of offending someone or fear of seeming ignorant,” he said.
Over the 30-plus years since he moved to Janesville from Cleveland, Deupree said Janesville has seen significant growth among its minority population. He said the 99.5% white population in the Janesville School District in the 1980s has dropped to around 70% white.
With change comes challenges, which oftentimes cut across racial fault lines. According to a Race to Equity-Rock County report discussed at Monday’s meeting, people of color in Rock County face stark disparities in poverty and unemployment, with Black and Latino demographics seeing higher numbers of out-of-work families.
From 2015-19, Black residents had unemployment rates 3.3 times higher than those of white residents. Latino residents’ rates were 1.7 times higher. Additionally, one-third of Black families and one-fourth of Latino families faced poverty compared to about 10% of white households.
In addition to disparities in health care and education, incarceration rates among minority groups far outpace those of the white population. According to the report, prison admissions for Black county residents were 14 times higher even though just 5.2% of the county’s population is Black.
Meeting participants agreed Monday that having an understanding of such inequalities was crucial to starting meaningful conversations that can lead to substantial change. At the very least, Deupree challenged people to have an open mind.
After the meeting, Leavy suggested there is a need for more leaders who represent residents across all demographics.
“I would love to see more diversity with respect to decision-makers throughout Rock County,” she said. “Diverse perspectives are critically important to move forward.”