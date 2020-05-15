JANESVILLE
The YWCA Rock County will hold a virtual Stand Against Racism event at noon Monday on the YWCA Rock County Facebook page.
The event’s theme is civic engagement, including voting, and U.S. Census participation as tools to fight racism, according to a news release.
Speakers will share their stories on civic engagement in Rock County. They are Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin, Janesville School District College and Career Readiness Coordinator Patty Hernandez and Milton Mayor Anissa Welch.
Attendees are also encouraged to share their stories and comments, and the YWCA offer additional commentary and answer any questions.
Stand Against Racism is a signature campaign of the YWCA USA, meant to build community among those working for racial justice.
Previous Stand Against Racism events were held simultaneously in Janesville and Beloit, but because of the pandemic, this united event will be held.
The YWCA Rock County’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/ywcarockcounty. Contact Jennifer Draz at 608-352-2014 or jdraz@ywcarockco.com for more information.