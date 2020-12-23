JANESVILLE
Once a year before Christmas, the poetry man shares his special gift from the heart.
William G. Wallace treks to Janesville’s Cargill United Methodist Church, where Jo Barrow and Valerie Schmoldt look forward to his visit.
“We will drop what we are doing,” Barrow said. “We don’t care how busy we are.”
This year, as in other years, Wallace did not disappoint Barrow, the office manager, and Schmoldt, the financial coordinator.
Wearing a mask, he read his annual Christmas poem with an abundance of goodwill.
“I stop in every year because I know they like it,” Wallace said.
The women are moved by his kindness.
“It is such a sweet thing that he does,” Schmoldt said. “He just shows up out of the blue and shares his poem. Because his gift is so unique, it warms you to the core.”
Often Wallace delivers his verses from memory.
Barrow called his original poetry “one of the benefits of working here.”
Every Christmas, the Janesville man pens a new poem and eagerly shares it with family and friends to brighten their days.
This year’s piece focuses on COVID-19 and how the virus has kept people apart.
“We are all missing our families,” Wallace said. “We are not meant to be separated. I’m a hugger, and now we can’t even shake hands. Everyone feels so isolated.”
The 79-year-old is sad because he and his wife, Mary Ann, are missing out on watching their grandkids grow.
His 2020 holiday poem expresses how he and so many others want to get back to “normal life.”
Christmas isn’t the only time he puts his pen to paper.
Wallace estimates he has written hundreds, probably thousands, of poems over the decades.
“You get one line in your head, and you go from there,” he said. “You can’t force it. Lots of times, I’ll write a poem in the time that it takes to write it down.”
For more than 40 years, Wallace worked for General Motors.
Before retiring in 2005, he did many jobs at GM, including putting hinges on doors and spot welding in the body shop. As he worked, he made up verses in his head and shared them with fellow workers.
Some asked him to write poetry for special occasions.
He also wrote poems for “the passing of friends from the old gang,” as he puts it.
“They want me to read them at funerals,” Wallace said, “but I can’t. I’m a sentimental guy. I cry too much.”
He wrote exuberant poems about the births of his grandkids, a sad poem about the Oklahoma bombing and grateful poems to service people.
“Whenever I see veterans, I shake their hands,” Wallace said. “More people should remember them.”
His inspiration comes from everyday life and from the way he was raised.
“We were taught to have respect for each other,” Wallace said. “Nowadays, if one side doesn’t agree with the other, we can’t even be friends.”
He believes family is everything.
“I feel sorry for people whose families are not close,” Wallace said. “Family is more important than politics.”
Wallace describes his poetry as “stories of life” and calls himself “a guy who just happens to have the knack to put words together.”
His three children have collected his poetry into books, and Wallace has even recorded original poems.
“I’m not looking for any reward,” he said. “I just want to get the poems out there for people.”
Especially now in this year of darkness, he is eager to spread hope.
“We can weather this storm,” he said. “I want people to know Christmas is still out there. The virus doesn’t change that. It just makes it harder to see.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.