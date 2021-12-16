JANESVILLE
Whether you realized it or not, Delta-8 THC—pot’s Wisconsin-legal cousin—is now ubiquitous enough locally that people can buy it at the local grocery store.
Local advocacy nonprofit Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change has found a growing proliferation of stores in the area that sell hemp flowers, oils, vapes, under-tongue drops and lotions infused with Delta-8 THC—the intoxicating cannabis chemical derived from hemp that is legal in Wisconsin under a loophole in a 2018 federal farm bill.
For instance, Janesville-based Woodman’s Market sells packaged, chewable gummies infused with Delta-8 THC from a locked case at the supermarket’s service counter, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change reported.
While Woodman’s only sells one variety of the product, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change Director Jane Golberg said 25 other local retailers in Rock County sell an overwhelming number of products marketed and labeled as D-8 that can be smoked, eaten, rubbed into the skin or dropped under the tongue.
Golberg’s group, which advocates against drug and alcohol use by children, had intended this fall to conduct a survey of stores where D-8 is sold, and examine the marketing that producers and retailers use to sell the products. The group also wants to inventory the number of retailers in close proximity to schools or other places where children congregate.
Some sellers, such as Woodman’s, have signs notifying customers they have to be 21 to buy D-8 products, but Golberg said there are indications that some other shops may sell some D-8 products, such as multicolored gummies, to people 18 and up.
Golberg said her group plans a community “awareness” advertising campaign early in 2022 over D-8 THC.
Delta-8 has drawn controversy because of its psychoactive similarity to marijuana’s active ingredient, Delta-9 THC—but also because of questions over lax regulation and scant product information on its packaging.
“We just know that these products are popping up all over the place. So we want the public to be aware of it,"Golberg said. "Basically, when we've done this presentation to small groups, parent-teacher groups, we find out they’d been unaware. People's mouths just drop open. They can't believe that this is legal in Wisconsin, because they're under the impression that marijuana isn't legal, so how can this be legal?”
“They're just surprised that this product even exists, first of all, and second of all, that it is so easily accessible.”
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a legal extract of hemp plants that is sold for its supposed medicinal properties that include relieving pain.
Both CBD and Delta-8 THC are derived from hemp, which is why they are legal. But CBD is not psychoactive; it causes no high in users. Producers and retailers say D-8 packs a buzz similar to regular pot, although dosage and a user’s experience with THC also are factors in how the drug can affect them.
Delta-9 THC—a similar psychoactive substance that is in abundance in hemp’s cousin, marijuana—remains a controlled substance in Wisconsin and many other states.
Golberg said her group and another countywide anti-drug coalition learned that a group of Evansville teens had bought edible, Delta-8 THC gummy products at an Evansville store. The products reportedly contained some amount of fentanyl—a potent and dangerous opioid and a federal controlled substance, Golberg said.
That prompted Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change to buy space on billboards that question whether people are aware of what’s in THC edibles they’re consuming.
A Rock County Sheriff’s officer who is on Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change’s board and police officials in Evansville did not respond to Gazette inquiries about the possible opioid-laced THC products.
Earlier this year, a few local residents were hospitalized after they’d become ill from consuming edible THC gummies reportedly given to them as free samples at Hemp 1848, a CBD and D-8 retailer that operates at Uptown Janesville and at a storefront in Janesville’s downtown.
Hemp 1848 told The Gazette they have testing information on all their products, and they’ve since warned customers not to ingest too much D-8 THC because it can cause nausea, faintness and other unpleasant side effects.
Vicki Solomon-McClain, who operates Hemp Hut, a CBD and Delta-8 retail shop on Milton Avenue said she resents “backlash” she’s had at her own shop following people getting ill from products sold at other local hemp shops and the local billboards that insinuate unnamed hemp shops sell products that possibly are laced with dangerous opioid drugs.
“I had people come in and say to me, ‘Now, you don’t have that D-8 stuff, do you? D-8’s not in this CBD, right? Because that stuff, that was just in the papers, on the front page [about] some people getting sick and hospitalized.’”
"I had to sit there and say, ‘No. That was not Delta-8 from this location. I have nothing to do with that seller.’ You know, I'm trying to separate myself from them,” Solomon-McClain said.
Solomon-McClain showed a Gazette reporter a QR code on a few D-8 product packages. The QR code on one THC oil product gave access to ingredients and potency for the product, but the code on another product’s package simply provided legal disclaimers for use of the product and no other information.
Solomon-McClain laid the product aside to check with the manufacturer later, which she said she does if a customer is unable to access product information. She said she keeps on file hard copies of laboratory testing documents for most products she carries.
Smoker’s World Vape & More on East Milwaukee Street in Janesville has dozens of varieties of Delta-8 THC vape pens, gummies flowers and thick, honey-like material known colloquially as “THC wax.”
A Smoker’s World manager who identified himself as Orion Cooper told a Gazette reporter on Tuesday that he asks for the ID of everyone who seeks to buy THC products. Cooper said he won’t sell D-8 THC products to anyone underage.
On the lower shelves of the store’s main display counters, Smoker’s World had stocked a wide array of THC products packaged with cribbed images of trademarked candy and breakfast cereal brands, such as Starburst, Jolly Ranchers and Cookie Crisp.
Cooper said the products “don’t taste like breakfast cereal or candy as much as you’d think.” Rather, he said, the packaging is simply marketing to entice buyers.
When asked why those candy-like cannabis products are displayed at knee-level, where young people might more easily notice them, Cooper sidestepped the question.
“It’s just advertising. That’s how marketing works,” he said. “It’s what people want.”