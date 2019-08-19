WHITEWATER

A longtime employee will be at the helm of UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium as it opens its 2019-20 season Sept. 20.

Shannon Dozoryst replaces former director Ken Kohberger. She has held various jobs at the venue over her 13-year tenure, including director of education and outreach, assistant director and most recently interim director.

“I’m thrilled to lead a dynamic team toward the goal of cultivating a diverse body of programming that serves the campus and the regional communities,” Dozoryst is quoted as saying in a news release.

“The 2019-2020 season will be an important year as we look to strengthen our partnerships within the community and work toward our vision of serving as a catalyst for inspiration.”

This season’s lineup includes the Broadway touring shows “Finding Neverland” and “An American In Paris,” as well as the Russian National Ballet and country singer/songwriter Pam Tillis. Family programs also are planned.

Derek Byrne and Paddygrass open the season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 with a blend of Irish, bluegrass and gospel music with dance accompaniment.

Young Auditorium members are invited to an opening party at 6 p.m. that features food from the Black Sheep.