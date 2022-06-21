As the sun started to set on an oppressively hot day, the downtown Janesville Town Square along the Rock River was a busy place.
In front of the pavilion, though, it was a place of serenity, as three dozen people braved the above 90 degree heat by doing an hour of yoga to raise money for Gifts Men’s Shelter. The yoga is part of a weekly series hosted by the YMCA of Northern Rock County, located directly across the street, to give back to some of its community partners.
The series will run through the last Monday of August, and each week it will feature a different organization to donate to. On June 20, participants raised close to $600 for Gifts Men’s Shelter.
The YMCA had received requests in the last year from the city to offer outdoor programming, health and wellness director Niqi Linneman told the Gazette, so it held outdoor yoga at the Saturday farmers markets as the first iteration of the series.
“We actually had three weekly classes out here a day, and things went OK, but we just weren't engaging as many people as we needed to,” she said. “Once we started partnering with a really great cause, it just kind of exploded this year.
“It gives it a purpose and meaning, and I feel like when you have that, people are more inclined to come,” Linneman added.
The yoga sessions are led by certified yoga instructors from three studios in the greater Janesville area. The June 20 hour-long class featured “gentle yoga,” which allows participants to keep most of their limbs on the mat and focus on breathing techniques to reduce stress and tension. The slow-moving yoga was better suited for the heat, as participants were guided between versions of table, downward dog and sitting poses.
The first yoga session of the series was set for June 6, but inclement weather canceled it; the second, held June 13, missed the rain and raised $280 for the SSM Health Foundation. The next event, scheduled for June 27, will benefit Art Infusion, a weeklong art event held every September.
The series is part of a larger push that no one community organization can do it all on their own, Linneman said, adding that collaborations between nonprofits are vital to serving Janesville.
“When we have communities and residents and participants building us up, we want to do the same for other nonprofits, as well as residents.”
Tracy Shroeder, manager of church and community relations for Gifts Men’s Shelter, said any opportunity to partner with another organization in the community helps benefit the shelter and educates the public on homelessness in Rock County.
“Any amount that comes in is put to good use,” she said. “Our men always need assistance with bus tokens and any resources out in the community, so anything that comes in is always put to good use.”