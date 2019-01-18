JANESVILLE

The YMCA of Northern Rock County’s board of directors has hired an outside attorney to assist in an investigation of the YMCA, new board President Steve Yeko said in written statement issued Friday afternoon.

The board has retained law firm Foley & Lardner to assist in an investigation, according to the statement. The law firm has offices in Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago and 18 other American cities and three offices outside the United States, according to the firm's website.

The three-paragraph statement does not describe the nature, scope or focus of the pending investigation.

In the statement, Yeko said that “the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Northern Rock County is aware of the concerns raised by members of the organization and of our community.”

Yeko said in his statement that “based on the results of that investigation, the Board will take further action and communicate next steps to YMCA members and the community.”

It’s not clear what other measures the YMCA’s board may have taken in connection with launching an investigation.

In the statement, Yeko said the YMCA accepted the resignation of Jason Engledow, the former board president who three former Y board members said terminated them from the board unilaterally and without a board vote between 2017 and 2018.

The announcement came after a YMCA board meeting on Friday. The meeting included Yeko being elected and sworn in as the new board president, and was released to the media through Mueller Communications, a third-party public relations firm.

Yeko replaces outgoing board president Jeff Jensen, who resigned last week, saying in a statement that the Y's board was "divided" and that he lacked the expertise to help it deal with "complex, emotional issues" he said predated his time on the board.

The Y’s leadership has come under scrutiny in recent weeks as members and former board members have raised concerns over the Y’s governance and transparency in its financial dealings.

Yeko on Friday afternoon did not immediately respond to a Gazette inquiry for more details on the investigation and reasons why it is being launched.

The Gazette will update this story.