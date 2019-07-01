JANESVILLE

Angie Bolson is the new CEO of the YMCA of Northern Rock County, the YMCA announced Monday.

Bolson will start her new role Aug. 1, according to a YMCA news release.

As CEO, she hopes to reestablish good relationships with staff, community organizations and members.

Bolson was hired as interim head of the YMCA at the end of February to help with the transition from previous CEO Tom Den Boer. At the time, she served as vice president of strategic initiatives for the YMCA at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc.

YMCA Board President Steve Yeko said bringing people in from outside the community can provide "a fresh perspective and unbiased view of what steps we need to take to make our YMCA the best we can be.”

This story will be updated.