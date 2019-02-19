JANESVILLE

In the wake of Tom Den Boer’s exit as YMCA of Northern Rock County CEO, the Y board has left questions unanswered and is being “secretive,” a lawyer for a group of four concerned YMCA members said Tuesday.

Larry Barton is an attorney for a group of members who twice last year petitioned the board for more transparency and last month threatened to sue the Y over access to financial and governance documents. He said Tuesday the board is keeping concerned members “at arm’s length.”

“While my clients are pleased to learn that Mr. Den Boer is no longer employed by the YMCA, we, like many people, have questions—questions, which, if answered, would make us more comfortable about decisions being made by the board,” Barton said in a written statement he released to The Gazette on Tuesday afternoon.

Barton’s statements come a day after the Y’s board president, Steve Yeko, announced in a written statement the YMCA and Den Boer have “parted ways.” Yeko on Monday declined to give The Gazette further details about Den Boer’s exit, including why Den Boer was leaving, whether Den Boer will be paid a severance and when the Y and Den Boer had reached a decision Den Boer would leave.

The Y board placed Den Boer on paid administrative leave in January, when the board and an outside attorney it hired launched an investigation into member concerns over the Y’s governance and finances.

Barton said Tuesday the board indicated in earlier statements it was serious about vetting four new board candidates Barton’s group had recommended last month, but Barton said the board never contacted any of the applicants, even though he said they’d applied for consideration at least two weeks ago.

The board at last tally had fewer members than the Y’s articles of incorporation seem to require in part because of recent resignations.

Barton said he sent the board and its attorney five letters asking about the status of seating new board members.

Also, Barton said, the Y board this week rebuffed his clients’ request to meet and discuss Y records the group has obtained. Barton said the board required the group to supply its attorney with an agenda for the meeting and then said the group’s suggested meeting date wasn’t workable.

Meanwhile, the board has met recently, and out of those meetings have come major actions, such as Den Boer and the Y parting ways.

Barton said the Y has not given the public or Y members any details of Den Boer’s departure, including reasons for and the terms of Den Boer’s exit. He said two of the people who had sought seats on the board have rescinded their applications out of frustration that their applications were being ignored.

Barton said the members he represents believe the Y board is keeping them in the dark, which he suggested is, in part, a product of the board enlisting outside attorneys for investigation and the board hiring a public relations firm.

“There is much we do not understand, and that is largely because we have been kept at arm’s length and in the dark. The board, their attorney and the PR firm invoke silence, secrecy and confidentiality. It is as if my clients and concerned Y members are just an inconvenience to this board.”

The group Barton represents went public in December with concerns Den Boer and a former YMCA board president had removed three board members without due process and that Den Boer had suspended several Y members without providing clear reasons.

The ousters came after the board members and Y members had sought information, including financial documents, board meeting minutes and governance documents, the group said.

On Tuesday, Yeko released a written statement in response to a Gazette inquiry.

Yeko wrote that the Y board is “very much interested” in meeting with Barton’s clients, but it wants to do so at a time when the board, Barton’s clients and the YMCA of the USA all can attend.

The Y has brought on officials from the national YMCA to review its operations, its bylaws and its board policies, Yeko said Monday.

Yeko wrote that the Y is “working to confirm a meeting for early next week.”

Yeko wrote that the Y has formed a “board development committee” and is working to ensure proper rules of governance and board member selection processes are in place.

“The committee will be working with the YMCA of the USA to review applications in an expedited manner and provide recommendations to the full board,” Yeko wrote.

Barton said Y members are still waiting for “transparency and feelings of trust and confidence” from a board he said in the past has been unresponsive to member concerns.

“We’re dealing with the same people, here, who have brought us to the point that we’re at. I’m not suggesting it was their fault, but I’m suggesting they certainly were involved somehow,” Barton said.

“We’re frustrated, and we just don’t understand. This is Janesville, not New York City, not Chicago. This is a close community,” Barton said.

“When you keep things pretty close to your chest, it’s pretty natural for concerned people who have had pretty serious concerns for a long time to get suspicious when things aren’t more out in the open.”