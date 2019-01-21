JANESVILLE

The group of members who has sought information and transparency from the YMCA of Northern Rock County is asking the Y’s board to elect several additional board members “as soon as possible.”

In a letter obtained by The Gazette, Janesville attorney Larry Barton writes that a group of four YMCA members he’s representing wants the Y’s board to elect four more board members to “affirm the good intentions of the existing board members” and “reassure Y membership, employees and the public of a positive and new direction by the YMCA.”

Barton's letter, dated Jan. 20, comes from the same group of Y members who earlier this month threatened to sue the Y for access to financial and governance documents.

“We want a board that’s going to be responsive, transparent, open and accountable,” Barton told The Gazette on Monday.

The group’s request comes as the Y’s board announced last week it had hired Milwaukee law firm Foley & Lardner to help conduct an “investigation” into “concerns” over transparency and governance.

Barton’s letter is addressed to an attorney at Foley & Lardner. He said the Y's board in recent weeks has plummeted from 14 members to nine.

Barton said an election of additional Y board members would show that the board is serious about members’ concerns and calls for more accountability.

“We’re very concerned about various things that have taken place, frankly, over a long period of time. We just simply can’t keep doing that anymore,” Barton said.

Y board President Steve Yeko in a written statement on Monday acknowledged resignations last week by former board presidents Jeff Jensen and Jason Engledow. The Y on its website in recent months has shown a board membership of 14 people.

On Friday, the Y board elected Yeko as new president.

Three former board members claim that in 2017 and 2018, Engledow terminated them from the board unilaterally and without a board vote, something they said the Y’s bylaws doesn’t allow. The former board members say they were ousted after they'd asked pointed questions about the Y's finances and governance.

In a response to a Gazette inquiry, Mueller Communications, a Milwaukee firm the Y board hired last week to handle communications on the investigation, confirmed board members Shannon Huot, Emily Robinson and Paul Schieldt also resigned recently. Yeko indicated board resignations have left board officer positions open.

The Y’s bylaws require a board of at least 11 members, but Barton said he believes the Y under law can function with fewer members. He said his group believes the board should have new members added, particularly because it’s just launched an internal investigation into member concerns.

Barton is a former Y board member and board president who oversaw an expansion to the Y in the 1980s. He’s representing banned Y member Paul Murphy, along with three others, Eric Beck, Brian Donnelly and Rob Theisen.

Barton said the group is still pressing the Y to fulfill a request for financial statements, board meeting minutes and other documents.

He said they intend to provide the board with a list of several board candidates the group thinks have expertise and “integrity.” Some of the candidates, Barton said, are the four he’s representing, but he said there are others whom the group considers more viable.

Barton said it’s also legally possible the three former board members who claim to have been dismissed by Engledow might actually still have seats on the board.

He said the group’s goal is not to upend the board’s structure or usurp its authority.

“It is not our intention to load the board with any rabble rousers or people who are trying to raise Cane. Our interest is to get the Y back on its feet on solid ground and doing the right things,” Barton said.

In the Y board's statement Monday, Yeko wrote that the board intends to add additional board members. Yeko wrote the board plans a meeting later this week and intends to discuss Barton’s letter and its call for a board member election.

Yeko in a written statement last week did not describe the scope or direction of the “investigation” it hired Foley & Lardner to assist with.

Mueller Communications in an email Monday acknowledged YMCA CEO Tom Den Boer has "engaged with an outside attorney.”

On Monday, Barton shared with The Gazette a Jan. 15 letter he obtained last week addressed to Den Boer from Colin B. Good, a Madison attorney who focuses on employment law.

In the letter, Good lays out an opinion on the Y board’s ability to make “personnel decisions involving the CEO” with fewer than the 11 board members its bylaws require.

Good wrote that while the board’s executive committee can “act upon all business requiring immediate attention during intervals between regular meetings of the board,” he wrote the Y’s bylaws determine that “it is the full board of directors which is responsible for oversight of the CEO position” and that “any measures affecting the CEO position should be properly considered by at least 11 board members.”

Good in the letter doesn't make it clear what kind of “personnel decisions” or “measures affecting the YMCA CEO” he was referring to.

Barton said he doesn’t have access to Y board minutes or meeting packets. Barton said the letter from Good to Den Boer was “hand-delivered” to him by another person last week.

A Gazette reporter's call on Monday to Hawks Quindel, the Madison law firm stamped on Good’s letter, immediately went to voicemail.