JANESVILLE

Tom Den Boer, CEO of the YMCA of Northern Rock County, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation the board launched last week, according to a statement from the Y board president.

The board has “placed CEO Tom Den Boer on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigative process,” wrote board President Steve Yeko Jr. in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

Yeko did not give a reason for Den Boer being placed on administrative leave and did not say in his statement whether Den Boer continues to be paid while on leave.

A source close to the situation not authorized to speak on particulars of the board’s decisions said the Y’s membership director, Matt Gibson, will likely handle top executive duties in the interim.

The Y board last week announced it had hired a law firm to assist in an investigation tied to concerns members and former board members had brought to the board in recent weeks.

Y members and former board members had been in an uproar over what they called a lack of transparency among leadership at the Y over financial matters and governance—including what members called the improper dismissal of board members in 2017 and 2018 and suspension of Y members who said they’d asked to obtain Y records and posed pointed questions about Y leadership.

Yeko called the board’s moves, which apparently were handled in a meeting Tuesday, “a proactive approach to addressing concerns that have been raised by members of the organization and our community.”

In his statement, Yeko also wrote that three board members who previously were removed in 2017 and 2018—the board members say without a board vote—are being invited to “immediately resume an active role on the board.”

According to interviews with former board members and emails obtained by The Gazette, the three terminated board members are Larry Squire, Dan Honold and Jeff LaBrozzi.

LaBrozzi in a letter he shared with The Gazette this week informed the Y board he’d reviewed bylaws the board supplied, and he believed he had been dismissed without due process. He told the board he planned to attend future Y board meetings and asked the board to reach out to him if they had concerns.

LaBrozzi and the two other banished board members are being invited to “participate” in the board’s next meeting, which is slated Monday, Yeko wrote.

The board has agreed to invite potential new board members who were recommended this week by a group of concerned members, Yeko wrote in the statement. The group has asked the board to elect four new, additional Y members “as soon as possible,” to show the Y’s membership the board is serious about responding to member concerns.

The Y board’s membership had dwindled to nine members, although in recent weeks the Y’s website showed 14 board members. Under its bylaws, the Y must maintain a board of at least 11 members.

Yeko said election of additional board members is something the board plans to do quickly.

“The board considered the requests conveyed by a group of YMCA members over the weekend and agreed to add a minimum of four new members to the board,” Yeko wrote. “The board will be inviting potential board members named by these YMCA members to submit an application, which will be subject to regular board review and consideration, but at an accelerated pace.”

This story will be updated.