JANESVILLE

YMCA of Northern Rock County CEO Tom Den Boer said in a release issued Saturday that many recent comments and accusations about his work at the YMCA “have no basis in fact or are founded on innuendo.”

The statement is Den Boer’s first correspondence with The Gazette since a group of Y members issued a letter in December airing concerns over transparency and wrongful dismissal of board members. The release is dated Thursday and was shared with The Gazette on Saturday through Den Boer’s attorney, Colin Good.

The release comes directly from Den Boer and has nothing to do with the Y’s current board, which has issued its own statements to The Gazette in recent weeks.

The Y board placed Den Boer on administrative leave Wednesday pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Y Board President Steve Yeko Jr. did not give a specific reason why Den Boer was going on leave in a statement announcing that decision.

Earlier this month, the Y announced it had hired Milwaukee-based law firm Foley & Lardner to oversee the investigation related to concerns from former Y board members.

Three board members have told The Gazette they were wrongfully terminated from the board and not given a reason. Their removals came without a board discussion or vote, which is not allowed, according to a copy of the Y bylaws obtained by The Gazette.

Those three board members—Dan Honold, Jeff LaBrozzi and Larry Squire—say they were unilaterally removed by former Y Board President Jason Engledow. They had pushed Engledow and Den Boer for more transparency over financial matters and Y rules shortly before they were kicked off, they said.

Engledow, a Cedarburg resident who left the Y board in a Jan. 18 announcement, gives a statement supporting Den Boer in the press release shared with The Gazette on Saturday. He lauds Den Boer for successfully adding an aquatic center at the downtown Janesville Y and building the Parker Y in Milton, both under the shadow of the recession.

Engeldow says in the release that Den Boer would be an asset to any organization. He defends Den Boer’s salary as being consistent with annual performance standards and evaluations.

Den Boer was paid a salary of $291,640 in 2017. He also made an additional $25,000 for a “related organization,” according to IRS 990 tax filings.

Honold previously told The Gazette the $25,000 is a “management fee” for Den Boer to oversee the Y’s foundation investment accounts.

Another group of four Y members threatened legal action earlier this month against the Y, demanding access to the organization’s tax documents and other financial records.

That group is led by Paul Murphy, whose Y membership was suspended last month after he said he repeatedly asked for a copy of the bylaws. Murphy was a co-author of the December letter that launched the concerns over Den Boer’s leadership into the public sphere.

Murphy deferred comment Saturday to his attorney, Larry Barton, who is representing Murphy and the rest of the group. Barton has been retained as the group’s attorney as of Jan. 19.

Good, Den Boer’s attorney, says in the press release that people are “orchestrating this campaign to oust” Den Boer and that their comments are close to or could already be considered defamation.

Barton issued a statement in response to Good and Den Boer’s press release, saying Good “obviously misunderstands” the goals of his clients and other concerned members. There has been no campaign or request to remove Den Boer as CEO, Barton says in his statement.

He pointed out that a Jan. 20 letter he wrote to the Y’s attorney primarily requested the appointment of four unnamed additional board members. That letter does not mention Den Boer by name and does not make any reference to him.

In a follow-up phone conversation, Barton said claims of defamation are “ridiculous.” The group does not want to file a lawsuit against the Y but would consider it if they do not obtain their requested documents, he said.

In an email to a Gazette reporter sharing Den Boer’s press release, Good wrote that he would not be making any additional comments to the media.

The Gazette emailed Good and left a voicemail Saturday at the office of his Madison law firm, Hawks Quindel. Neither was returned.

The Gazette left a voicemail Saturday on Den Boer’s cellphone, which also went unreturned.

The Y’s next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, according to Yeko’s most recent public statement. Honold, LaBrozzi and Squire are invited to participate.