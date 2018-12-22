JANESVILLE
The president of the YMCA of North Rock County’s Board of Directors has responded to a group of Y members who last week demanded more transparency in the Y’s leadership and in the recent expulsions of some members and board members.
In a written response The Gazette obtained Saturday, Y board President Jeff Jensen told a group of five people calling themselves “Concerned Y Members” that “the YMCA board accepts the tremendous responsibility and dedicates the necessary time and due diligence required to provide the governance and oversight for the YMCA.”
Jensen’s undated response was addressed to Janesville resident Paul Murphy, one of the five Y members who delivered a letter to the board last week, asking the board to provide financial records and other details about the Y’s leadership.
That letter claimed the board has been inaccessible and unresponsive for months over concerns some members first raised in January 2018 about transparency in the organization’s leadership and finances.
It also claimed the board hadn’t given valid explanations for why some members have been kicked out of the Y and some board members dismissed after seeking information about finances, leadership structure and meetings.
Jensen’s response stated that the Y’s board has already “reviewed and addressed” concerns similar to those raised in last week’s letter.
In the response, Jensen told Murphy and his group to stop communicating with the board using board member emails that the group “obtained without authorization.”
His response also said Murphy’s group could easily obtain the Y’s financial records through Guidestar, a third-party, nonprofit database that has no affiliation to the YMCA.
Nonprofit organizations are required by law to make their financial records available to anyone who asks to view them.
The members’ letter was undersigned by 52 people. It suggested the Y’s board has wrongfully removed three board members since 2017 by failing to take a proper vote.
The group has asked to meet with the Y’s board and wants the board to provide its meeting minutes, including details about individual board members’ dismissals.
Jensen’s response stated that “in order to respect and protect the confidentiality of the YMCA board members … the actions conducted by the individual in each case which lead to the removal of YMCA board members and YMCA members in general are required to remain in confidence between the individuals involved and their actions and the YMCA.”
Jensen emailed The Gazette a copy of the response he sent to Murphy’s group Saturday.
He told The Gazette in a second email that he was not immediately available for further comment, but he asked the newspaper to send him any inquiry in writing.
He suggested the Y would respond “after Christmas.”
Murphy said he is one of several members who have been suspended from the Y or had their memberships revoked. He said he has asked for a documented explanation of why he was suspended but was denied. He said his suspension came Dec. 3, one day after he emailed the Y asking for a copy of its bylaws and information on how to be considered for board membership.
Murphy has been a Y member on and off since the mid-1980s.
Saturday, Murphy said he and his group hadn’t fully digested Jensen’s response. But he believes the response was an arms-length way of dealing with his group’s concerns and requests for information.
He said he has not spoken with anyone from the board since his group sent its letter last week, and he’s not sure if anyone else on the board saw Jensen’s response.
“I’m at loss right now,” Murphy said. “On Dec. 3, I was told in an email (from YMCA CEO Tom Den Boer) that I cannot go on the property of the Janesville YMCA and the Milton YMCA. I’m not supposed to go on the property because it’d be trespassing. Now I’m not supposed to email the board.
“As a member of the YMCA, they (the board) represent me. I’m being told as a paying member of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to stop emailing the board who represents me.”
He said his group and the 52 people who signed the letter consider their requests “serious,” and he said he hopes the board fulfills their requests.
