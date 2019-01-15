JANESVILLE
The president of the YMCA of Northern Rock County board has resigned, saying he lacks the expertise to deal with a board that has become “divided” under a cloud of concerns by Y members.
Jeff Jensen took the helm late last year but resigned from the 14-person board Saturday, according to an email Jensen provided The Gazette.
Jensen steps down amid an outcry by members who claim the Y’s governance and financial dealings lack transparency, and as a group of members has been threatening to sue the Y over an open records request it says the Y has not adequately responded to.
One group member said Tuesday the group is backing off its threats to sue for the time being.
Jensen wrote that his resignation is “immediate” and comes as the board has become “divided” over “complex and emotional issues” he says he “lacks the expertise and experience” to handle.
Jensen’s resignation letter reads:
“This letter evidences my decision to resign as a member of the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Northern Rock County effective immediately. I have been a part of this organization since 2018 and over that time have developed a deep respect for all of you, as well as the staff that serves our members. I joined the Board because I believed in the mission of the YMCA and all it does for the community. I still believe in that mission today.
"Currently, our organization is dealing with a situation that has divided the Board and threatens our ability to effectively serve our members. The issues confronting our board are complex, emotional and predate my time with the organization. At this time, the board and the organization need a level of expertise and experience that I do not possess.”
The Gazette on Sunday reported multiple instances in which former Y board members and Y members say they were terminated or had their memberships suspended after they pressed for more accountability and transparency regarding the Y’s finances and governance.
The Y early this year announced Jensen as the board’s new president, replacing Jason Engledow. Jensen manages Festival Foods in Janesville.
Three former board members say Engledow, a banker and Cedarburg resident, unilaterally terminated them from the board in 2017 and 2018 without a board vote and without offering clear reasons for their dismissals.
Some of the former board members said their ousters came after they pressed the board, Engledow and Y CEO Tom Den Boer for transparency on financial matters and a clearer view of the Y’s rules of governance.
The board and its executive leadership have not responded to multiple Gazette inquiries about concerns by Y members and former board members.
Jensen on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a reporter’s request for further comment on his decision to resign.
The board on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a reporter’s request for comment on whether the Y has selected a new board president, and whether other board members have resigned.
Paul Murphy, a member of a five-person group calling itself "Concerned Y Members," said his group was prepared to file a lawsuit Tuesday to try to force the board to release documents his group has been requesting since December 2018, including board meeting minutes, a full list of Y members, detailed financial filings and other documents.
Last week, Jensen fulfilled part of the group's request by providing the Y's bylaws and its nonprofit IRS 990 filings. But in an email to the group, Jensen denied board minutes and member information, citing privacy concerns but not providing any legal basis for denying that part of the group's request.
An attorney in the group then emailed the board, saying Jensen's response was "wholly inadequate" and didn't comply with the law.
Jensen resigned a few days later.
The group, among other things, has been trying to learn whether former board members were "wrongfully dismissed" after they pressed board officials and Y executives for transparency and for information they say the Y is obligated to provide its board and members under state law, Murphy has said.
Murphy has said the group had given the Y until Tuesday morning to fulfill its whole request, and the group was prepared to sue if it did not receive the records.
Tuesday evening, Murphy said the board has not formally fulfilled the group's whole request. But for now, he said, his group has backed away from filing for a court order.
“We are not proceeding with a court order at this time," he said. "We believe that there is a majority of the board members that are still left standing that are doing positive things for the best interests of the Y.”
Murphy declined to elaborate, but he said he believes the board is scheduled for its regular monthly meeting later this week.
“We’re hoping that we don’t have to" file a lawsuit, Murphy said. "We’re prepared to proceed. We’re hoping we do not have to.”
