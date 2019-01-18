JANESVILLE

The YMCA of Northern Rock County’s board of directors has hired a law firm to assist in an investigation of the YMCA, new board President Steve Yeko Jr. said in a written statement issued Friday afternoon.

The board has retained law firm Foley & Lardner to assist in an investigation, according to the statement. The law firm has offices in Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago and 18 other American cities and three offices outside the United States, according to the firm's website.

In a three-paragraph statement, Yeko said that “the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Northern Rock County is aware of the concerns raised by members of the organization and of our community.”

Yeko said in his statement that “based on the results of that investigation, the Board will take further action and communicate next steps to YMCA members and the community.”

It’s not clear what other measures the YMCA’s board may have taken in connection with launching an investigation.

The Y’s leadership has come under scrutiny in recent weeks as members and former board members have raised concerns over the Y’s governance and transparency in its financial dealings, including the recent dismissal of several board members.

In the statement, Yeko said the YMCA accepted the resignation of Jason Engledow, the former board president who three former Y board members say terminated them from the board unilaterally and without a board vote between 2017 and 2018. The board members say Engledow terminated them after they pressed Engledow and Y CEO Tom Den Boer for more transparency over the Y's governance.

Yeko's statement came after a YMCA board meeting on Friday. The meeting included Yeko being elected and sworn in as the new board president. The statement was released to the media through Mueller Communications, a third-party public relations firm.

A spokesperson for the public relations firm said he was not authorized to release details of the investigation but indicated an investigation would address concerns members have brought to the board and have discussed in public in interviews with local media outlets.

Yeko is a longtime board member and served an earlier stint as board president. According to board meeting minutes obtained by The Gazette, Yeko also has served on the board's finance committee in recent years, including a period when a former board member, Dan Honold, said he'd questioned Den Boer and Engledow over a $1.2 million bank loan refinance Honold said eventually was awarded to Engledow's banking company.

Yeko replaces outgoing board President Jeff Jensen, who resigned last week, saying in a statement that the Y's board was "divided" and that he lacked the expertise to help it deal with "complex, emotional issues" he said predated his time on the board.

The Y has been in a state of upheaval over the last few weeks. This week, the United Way Blackhawk Region announced it has barred the Y from United Way funding for the next two years over concerns of the validity of grant application materials the Y supplied the last few years.

On Thursday, the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, which runs out of the same building as the Y in downtown Janesville, distanced itself from the Y in a news release it issued for the sole purpose of telling the public the Boys & Girls Club has no ties to the YMCA.

That came after a group of 52 Y members had threatened a lawsuit over financial records, board meeting minutes and other documents the group said it had requested in December 2018 but was denied by the Y's board.

Yeko on Friday did not immediately respond to a Gazette inquiry for comment on member concerns at the Y and for more details on the investigation and reasons why it is being launched.

In the statement, he said: "The all-volunteer Board of Directors believes strongly in the mission of the YMCA. We are committed to working together to strengthen the trust and confidence in the organization among our members and the broader community."

Outside of Yeko's statement Friday, the Y's board has not responded to repeated phone calls and emails from The Gazette seeking comment on member and former board member concerns and the Y being barred from United Way funds.

Jon Agnew, the YMCA of the USA's resource director for Wisconsin, on Friday did not respond to an email and phone call from The Gazette seeking comment on the national YMCA's stance on Y member concerns in Janesville and Milton.

Paul Murphy, a member of the Y who said he had his membership suspended late last year after asking Y officials for bylaws and information on board elections, called Yeko's statement Friday a "step forward."

"It's allowing the YMCA to function and move forward. I don't know all the details, but the initial blush, it’s a step in the right direction,” Murphy said.

Murphy said he hopes the board can begin to manage communication more openly and freely with members who have concerns.

"I know they did issue a statement through a public relations firm. But hopefully, now that they've had this meeting, they'll start talking with us (members). It's something that hasn't taken place in the past."