JANESVILLE

The YMCA of Northern Rock County’s Board of Directors has chosen three new directors from a short list of candidates recommended by a group of Y members.

Monday night, the board announced what it called the “appointment” of three new directors in a joint statement with a group of four concerned Y members.

Paul Murphy, one of four members who pressed the board to add additional directors in the wake of an internal investigation, shared the statement with The Gazette via email.

Board President Steve Yeko Jr. confirmed the joint statement via email. The statement did not name the newly chosen directors.

Murphy and others in the concerned members group said in a phone interview Monday that the board had appointed new directors Ron Ochs, a nonprofit leader and former banker; Janesville attorney David Moore, and Tom Warrichaiet, a local petroleum company controller. The members said the board was considering a fourth candidate, local consultant Oakleigh Ryan. They said Ryan might act not as a board member, but instead as an adviser to the Y.

Murphy and other members of his group had recommended the four candidates among several others weeks ago. The group said the board shared news of the appointments Monday afternoon at a meeting the group had requested.

Murphy said Monday’s meeting was the first his group has had with the new board, and the meeting was held without attorneys present.

Jon Lange, a YMCA CEO from Oconomowoc who began providing interim leadership for the Y last week, seemed surprised Monday night that the concerned members group had released names of board nominees. He told The Gazette the Y board on Monday had moved to accept nominations for Ochs, Moore and Ryan as possible directors, but that it had only begun vetting Warrichaiet’s nomination Monday morning.

Lange said Warrichaiet is well qualified, but the Y board had not yet contacted the candidates, and the new appointments would not be formalized until the board’s next meeting.

The last several weeks have been a tumultuous period for the Y as multiple board members have resigned, and its executive leadership has come under scrutiny.

Larry Barton, an attorney for the concerned members group, publicly chided the board last week for not moving faster to seat new directors. The Y responded in a statement that the board was asking the YMCA of the USA for guidance on seating new directors.

When eventually seated, the new directors will join a board that has grown steadily in the last month.

Earlier this year, the board reinstated three former directors who said they were removed in 2017 without due process by former CEO Tom Den Boer and former board President Jason Engledow.

Engledow resigned in January, and Den Boer left the Y last week for undisclosed reasons. The board had placed Den Boer on administrative leave in January while it and an outside attorney launched an internal investigation of member concerns.

Members believe the board’s former leadership operated outside the Y’s bylaws by dismissing directors and Y members after those directors and members questioned the Y’s governance or asked for copies of Y records.